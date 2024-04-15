Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 46 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after purchasing an additional 763,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE V opened at $275.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.13 and a 200-day moving average of $261.92. The firm has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

