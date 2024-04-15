Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lowered by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

