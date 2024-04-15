Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.