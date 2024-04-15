Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,384,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $408,617,000 after buying an additional 384,016 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

