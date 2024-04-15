Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $763.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $808.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.29.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

