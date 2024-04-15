Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after buying an additional 983,819 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after buying an additional 930,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,703,000 after acquiring an additional 905,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $243.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

