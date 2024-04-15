Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $24,639,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.