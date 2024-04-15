Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $234.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.