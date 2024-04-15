Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.68 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

