Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $147,125,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Vital Farms Rides the Pasture-Raised Egg Trend to the Bank
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Novo Nordisk Arms Wegovy to Be a Triple Threat
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Blackrock vs. State Street: Earnings in a Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.