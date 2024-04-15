SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$14.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.80. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.