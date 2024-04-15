SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$14.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.80. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
