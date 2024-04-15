Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 10,203 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $513.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

