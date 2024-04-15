Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,275,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,258,000 after buying an additional 1,451,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,464,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,892,000 after buying an additional 2,170,733 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,483,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 3,639,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,104,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,045,000 after buying an additional 1,688,086 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

