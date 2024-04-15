Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 253 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,119,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 155,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

