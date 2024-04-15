Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

