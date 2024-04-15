Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 7,814 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

