Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 391,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $94.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

