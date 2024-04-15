Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $10,759,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEL opened at $142.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.