Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $211.23 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $198.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

