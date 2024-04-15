Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 175.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Roku by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

