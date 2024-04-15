Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

