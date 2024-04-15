Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,341,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,408.10 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

