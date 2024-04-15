Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $262.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.11.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

