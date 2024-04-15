Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 704 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $513.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.