Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 49.38.

NYSE:RDDT opened at 42.27 on Monday. Reddit has a 52-week low of 41.72 and a 52-week high of 74.90.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

