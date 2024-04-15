Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 49.38.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at 42.27 on Monday. Reddit has a 12-month low of 41.72 and a 12-month high of 74.90.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,017,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

