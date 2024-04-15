Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDDT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 49.38.

Reddit Stock Down 5.1 %

Insider Activity

NYSE RDDT opened at 42.27 on Monday. Reddit has a twelve month low of 41.72 and a twelve month high of 74.90.

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

