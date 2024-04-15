Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PGR opened at $203.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $212.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

