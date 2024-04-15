Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 414,059 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $490,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,086,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $71.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

