Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $898.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $936.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SMCI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

