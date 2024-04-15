Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 883.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,337 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after acquiring an additional 747,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.67 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

