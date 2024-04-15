NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,544 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $136.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

