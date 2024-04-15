New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of PNM Resources worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

