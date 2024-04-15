Moneywise Inc. Buys 413 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IVV opened at $513.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

