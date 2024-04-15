Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 14,051 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

CHD opened at $101.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

