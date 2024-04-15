Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,432.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,272.43 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,482.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.