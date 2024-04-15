Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 49.38.

RDDT opened at 42.27 on Monday. Reddit has a 1 year low of 41.72 and a 1 year high of 74.90.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

