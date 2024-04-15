Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 121,196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

TY stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

