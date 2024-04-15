Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,983 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,784 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $103.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

