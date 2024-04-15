Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,366 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

KBE opened at $43.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

