Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $90.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

