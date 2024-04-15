Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $56.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.