Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 529,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.