Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,275,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 912,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 700,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 676,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after buying an additional 352,466 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 137,114 shares in the last quarter.

POCT stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $717.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

