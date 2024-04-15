Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $241.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

