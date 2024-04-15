Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JOF stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.