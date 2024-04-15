Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DallasNews worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of DallasNews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews Price Performance

DallasNews stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. DallasNews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.

(Free Report)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.