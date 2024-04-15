Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

