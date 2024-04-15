Graypoint LLC Increases Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $104.39 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

