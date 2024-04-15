Graypoint LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

